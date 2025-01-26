© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

Rebel Women, Historic Kansas Roadsides

By Kaye McIntyre
Published January 26, 2025 at 7:00 PM CST
Artist Phyllis Garibay Coon Pease in front of Rebel Women mural
Artist Phyllis Garibay Coon Pease in front of Rebel Women mural

Week of January 26, 2025: We visit with artist Phyllis Garibay Coon Pease, the creator of "Rebel Women," the new mural at the Kansas Capitol honoring the Kansas women who fought for the right to vote. "Rebel Women" will be officially unveiled on Kansas Day, January 29th. Also, we hear from travel writer and explorer Roxie Yonkey, author of "Historic Kansas Roadsides." Finally, we celebrate Kansas Day with a couple of Kansas-themed poems.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

KPR Presents
Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
See stories by Kaye McIntyre
