Rebel Women, Historic Kansas Roadsides

Week of January 26, 2025: We visit with artist Phyllis Garibay Coon Pease, the creator of "Rebel Women," the new mural at the Kansas Capitol honoring the Kansas women who fought for the right to vote. "Rebel Women" will be officially unveiled on Kansas Day, January 29th. Also, we hear from travel writer and explorer Roxie Yonkey, author of "Historic Kansas Roadsides." Finally, we celebrate Kansas Day with a couple of Kansas-themed poems.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays