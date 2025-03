Cozy up with the first in the new Josie Posey mystery series, Doomed by Blooms, by Anna St. John. Doomed by Blooms was named a Kansas Notable Book by the State Library of Kansas.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays