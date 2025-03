Week of March 9, 2025: Matt Beat, aka "Mr. Beat," is an educator, popular YouTuber, and host of the spring discussion series at KU's Dole Institute of Politics. The series on presidential power continues March 13, March 26, and April 9th.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays