Week of January 12, 2025: Kansas lawmakers kick off their 2025 session this week. We preview the session with KPR Statehouse Bureau Chief Daniel Caudill, and look back at the November elections that got us here with highlights from the Dole Institute of Politics Post-Election Conference.

