Week of December 29, 2024: Climate change, economic collapse, coming of age... set in the year 2024. The KPR Presents Book Club discusses Octavia Butler's groundbreaking Parable of the Sower, the University of Kansas Common Read for 2024. This program originally aired on April 7, 2024.

