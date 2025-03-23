KPR Presents: Felipe Torres Medina, Taylor Kay Phillips
Join us for an hour with husband-and-wife comedy writers Felipe Torres Medina and Taylor Kay Phillips. Torres won a Peabody Award and five Emmy nominations for his work on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and is the author of America, Let Me In: A Choose-Your-Own-Immigration Story. KC native Phillips won two Emmy Awards for her work on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and is the author of A Guide to Midwestern Conversation.
Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays
Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays