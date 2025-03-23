© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPR Presents

KPR Presents: Felipe Torres Medina, Taylor Kay Phillips

By Kaye McIntyre
Published March 23, 2025 at 2:40 PM CDT
Felipe Torres Medina, Taylor Kay Phillips
Felipe Torres Medina, Taylor Kay Phillips

Join us for an hour with husband-and-wife comedy writers Felipe Torres Medina and Taylor Kay Phillips. Torres won a Peabody Award and five Emmy nominations for his work on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and is the author of America, Let Me In: A Choose-Your-Own-Immigration Story. KC native Phillips won two Emmy Awards for her work on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and is the author of A Guide to Midwestern Conversation.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

KPR Presents
Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
See stories by Kaye McIntyre
Latest Episodes