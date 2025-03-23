KPR Presents: Felipe Torres Medina, Taylor Kay Phillips

Join us for an hour with husband-and-wife comedy writers Felipe Torres Medina and Taylor Kay Phillips. Torres won a Peabody Award and five Emmy nominations for his work on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and is the author of America, Let Me In: A Choose-Your-Own-Immigration Story. KC native Phillips won two Emmy Awards for her work on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and is the author of A Guide to Midwestern Conversation.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays