KPR Presents

KPR Presents: Roadside Geology of Kansas, Grief Said 'Have a Seat'

By Kaye McIntyre
Published March 25, 2025 at 6:07 PM CDT

From Pawnee Rock to Kansas amber, James Aber guides us through millions of years of Kansas geology in this Kansas Notable Book. Roadside Geology of Kansas is written by Dr. James Aber, Dr. Susan Aber, and Michael Everhart. Our Kansas Notable Book series continues with Amanda Elsbury, author of Grief Said "Have a Seat."

Photo of Kaye McIntyre and Amanda Elsbury at Kansas Book Festival

Photo of Dr. James Aber and Dr. Susan Aber at Kansas Book Festival

KPR Presents
Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
See stories by Kaye McIntyre
