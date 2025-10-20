KPR's Community Spotlight: 2026 Applications

Now approaching its third year, KPR's Community Spotlight program continues to celebrate and uplift the incredible work of local organizations across Northeast, East-Central, and Southeast Kansas.

Launched in 2024, this initiative was created to help spread the word about nonprofits making a difference in our communities. We're proud to carry this mission forward into 2026, offering organizations a chance to share their stories and impact through KPR's airwaves, monthly e-newsletter, and website at kansaspublicradio.org.

Each month, selected Spotlight recipients will be featured on-air and online, helping raise awareness of the vital services and programs that support our region's arts, education, health, sustainability, and diversity.

KPR’s Community Spotlight is more than just a promotional opportunity — it's a celebration of community connection and collaboration. We believe in amplifying voices that inspire, inform, and enrich the lives of those we serve.

HERE’S HOW IT WORKS

Once per year - in 2025, the applications will be open in November - local organizations that serve the KPR listening area may apply to participate in the program.

One non-profit organization per month will be chosen to receive 200 free announcements in KPR’s “Run of Schedule” programming, or the equivalent of $4,000 of free advertising on Kansas Public Radio. These messages may be used as a general awareness campaign and not to promote a specific event.

KPR must follow a number of FCC guidelines for on-air messaging, so we will prepare three script options for the organization to choose from, and the organization may then opt to run any one or all three scripts, which will then be recorded for air during newsmagazines by KPR’s program director, or read live on-air by KPR’s local programming hosts.

WHO CAN APPLY

Applicants must be a local non-profit organization serving a community in our listening area.

Organizations who are chosen to be KPR Community Spotlight partners are not eligible for additional sponsorship in the calendar year in which they are chosen. They will also not be eligible for the Community Spotlight for two years following their initial selection.

Partisan organizations or organizations that advance a particular religious belief or political cause are not eligible, as well as any organization that permits the exclusion of a group on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex, national origin, age, ancestry, disability, status as a veteran, sexual orientation, marital status, parental status and gender identity.

Our program is based on the calendar year, so KPR will choose a total of 12 organizations for 2026.

Decisions regarding the selection of KPR’s Community Spotlight partners will be made by a committee of KPR Advisory Board members and staff. All organizations applying for the KPR Community Spotlight will be notified about the status of their request by the second week of December 2025.

Kansas Public Radio personnel, immediate family, or advisory board organizations are not eligible to apply.

HOW TO APPLY FOR KPR’S COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

Applications are submitted through a form (AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1) that is only available November 1-30, 2025.

The deadline for submitting applications is November 30.

Applications accepted in November are considered for all months in 2026.

Please provide any additional information that would help inform KPR about the organization’s work by emailing KPR’s Director of Development, Joanna Fewins, upon completion of your application.

Questions?

For more information, contact us via email or call 785.864.2468.

Thank You to Our 2025 Community Spotlight Partners!

January 2025: SENT Inc (Topeka)

February 2025: Flint Hills Breadbasket (Manhattan)

March 2025: SOS, Inc. (Emporia)

April 2025: Friends of the Kaw (Lawrence)

May 2025: No Stone Unturned Foundation, Inc. (Manhattan)

June 2025: Kansas Legal Services (Topeka)

July 2025: Emporia Spanish Speakers (Emporia)

August 2025: Kansas Rural Center (Newton)

September 2025: Prairie Paws Animal Shelter (Ottawa/Manhattan/Emporia)

October 2025: Assistance for Immigrants and Refugees (AIR) (Lawrence)

November 2025: Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice (Manhattan)

December 2025: O'Connell Children's Shelter (Lawrence)