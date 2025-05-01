KPR Community Spotlight: No Stone Unturned Foundation

Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're happy to announce its return for 2025! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our May 2025 spotlighted partner is No Stone Unturned Foundation.

Founded in 2008, No Stone Unturned Therapeutic Learning Center is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to ensuring every child can reach one’s full potential. We are a specialized team of occupational, physical, speech and behavioral therapists working collaboratively to address challenges, including but not limited to: Autism Spectrum Disorder, Sensory Processing Disorder, cognitive and language deficits, feeding problems, developmental delays, behavior and social-emotional disorders, ADHD/ADD, Fine/Gross Motor skills, traumatic brain injuries, Dyslexia, etc.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.