KPR Community Spotlight: No Stone Unturned Foundation

Kansas Public Radio
Published May 1, 2025 at 4:31 AM CDT
(Photo Courtesy of No Stone Unturned Foundation)
(Photo Courtesy of No Stone Unturned Foundation)

Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're happy to announce its return for 2025! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our May 2025 spotlighted partner is No Stone Unturned Foundation.

(Photo Courtesy of No Stone Unturned Foundation)
(Photo Courtesy of No Stone Unturned Foundation)

Founded in 2008, No Stone Unturned Therapeutic Learning Center is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to ensuring every child can reach one’s full potential. We are a specialized team of occupational, physical, speech and behavioral therapists working collaboratively to address challenges, including but not limited to: Autism Spectrum Disorder, Sensory Processing Disorder, cognitive and language deficits, feeding problems, developmental delays, behavior and social-emotional disorders, ADHD/ADD, Fine/Gross Motor skills, traumatic brain injuries, Dyslexia, etc.

(Photo Courtesy of No Stone Unturned Foundation)
(Photo Courtesy of No Stone Unturned Foundation)

You can follow No Stone Unturned Foundation on Facebook, Instagram and X.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.
