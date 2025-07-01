KPR Community Spotlight: Emporia Spanish Speakers

Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're now halfway through our second year! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our July 2025 spotlighted partner is Emporia Spanish Speakers.

The mission of Emporia Spanish Speakers is to empower and support the Spanish-speaking community in Emporia through education, advocacy, and connection. By providing resources, language support, and cultural programming, the organization seeks to bridge gaps, foster inclusivity, and promote understanding within the broader community. Emporia Spanish Speakers is dedicated to celebrating the rich heritage and contributions of Spanish-speaking individuals while offering opportunities for personal growth, community engagement, and cross-cultural exchange. Through its efforts, the organization strives to create a vibrant, unified community where every voice is valued and every individual has the tools to thrive.

