KPR Community Spotlight: Kansas Rural Center

Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're now more than halfway through our second year! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our August 2025 spotlighted partner is Kansas Rural Center.

(Photo Courtesy of Kansas Rural Center) From “Watermelon Crawlers” to “Big Ear Corn” KRC gathered farmers together to talk collaboration at the Local Food Summit at Kansas Wesleyan University in July 2025.

The Kansas Rural Center (KRC) is a nonprofit organization that promotes the long-term health of the land and its people through research, education, and advocacy. KRC cultivates grassroots support for public policies that encourage family farming and stewardship of the soil and water. KRC is committed to economically viable, environmentally sound, and socially sustainable agriculture and rural culture. Current initiatives include beginning farmer and farm business training, farm-to-school programs, the Central Kansas Food Corridor, and the production of the Policy Watch newsletter that tracks activity at the Kansas State House.

Contributions from individuals who care about the future of our land and our people support our work. For those who want a future in farming, who care about the environment, and who care about their communities and their food, donating to KRC supports the development of practical solutions, information, and analysis from a Kansas point of view and, most importantly, hope for a healthy future.

