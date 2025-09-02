KPR Community Spotlight: Prairie Paws Animal Shelter

Last year, we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're now more than halfway through our second year! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our September 2025 spotlighted partner is Prairie Paws Animal Shelter.

(Photo Courtesy of Prairie Paws) Prairie Paws loves our Vintage Park visits! Members of the retirement home regularly visit our shelter to give our cats all of the love.

Prairie Paws Animal Shelter’s Mission Statement is to provide compassionate care and placement for animals in need.

Through the tireless efforts of our staff and volunteers, Prairie Paws Animal Shelter is dedicated to carrying out the following actions:

• Give aid and comfort to the homeless shelter animals

• Educate the community in responsible pet ownership

• Help reunite pets with owners by offering low cost microchipping

• Provide pet adoptions

• Create a safer community

(Photo Courtesy of Prairie Paws) Prairie Paws relies on the generosity and support of volunteers and community members, and we (and the pups) are so thankful!

You can follow Prairie Paws Animal Shelter on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.