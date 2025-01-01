KPR Community Spotlight: SENT Inc.

Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're happy to announce its return for 2025! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our January 2025 spotlighted partner is SENT Inc.

Our annual Pictures With Santa event is a community favorite, 2024's event featured a Black and Hispanic Santa and families could choose which to visit while gaining access to multiple resources and the opportunity to shop at the Southside Food Pantry. (Photo Courtesy of SENT Inc.)

SENT Inc. is a grassroots 501(c)3 organization working with under-resourced communities in Shawnee County. Our mission is to intentionally walk beside neighbors through loving relationships and strategic development to accomplish the holistic transformation of neighborhoods in Shawnee County. Our strategy focuses on the key areas of Housing and Business Development, Community Wellness, Behavioral Health, and Education, through Loving Relationships, Life-Giving Resources, and Life-Changing Experiences.

1 of 6 — Southside Filling Station.png Anyone is welcome at our Client Choice Food Pantry, the Southside Filling Station - no proof of income required. (Photo Courtesy of SENT Inc.) 2 of 6 — SFS Volunteer.png We are so grateful for the many community members who give of their time and talents to make the Southside Filling Station a success. (Photos Courtesy of SENT Inc.) 3 of 6 — Southside Filling Station (2) (1).png Community Members shop at the Southside Filling Station on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. More information available on our website. (Photo Courtesy of SENT Inc.) 4 of 6 — Medical - Lab Testing.png Medical lab testing is available at the Avondale East Care Center - Soon to Open is the Southside Wellness Clinic in early 2025. (Photo Courtesy of SENT Inc.) 5 of 6 — Fremont Hill (3).png Fremont Hill Development - This project at Fremont Hill, straddling east and west of Avondale East, embodies our vision for mixed-use residential spaces and community resources. The acquisition of this land, through generous donations and strategic purchases, marks a critical step towards creating a thriving, inclusive community. (Image Courtesy of SENT Inc.) 6 of 6 — Housing (5).png Home Rehab Projects - We breathe new life into dilapidated homes, renovating them to modern standards and making them available at affordable rates. This effort not only restores homes, but also revitalizes neighborhoods. (Photo Courtesy of SENT Inc.)

