KPR Community Spotlight: Kansas Legal Services

Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're now halfway through our second year! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our June 2025 spotlighted partner is Kansas Legal Services.

1 of 3 — aspen-place-community-meeting-in-Gardner-May-2025.jpg Aspen Place community meeting in Gardner in May 2025. In May, when 180 families in Gardner faced sudden eviction due to their apartments being condemned by the city, KLS attorneys quickly stepped in to help the tenants understand and access their rights under state law. That advocacy and support will continue as long as needed. 2 of 3 — PXL_20231212_184033982.jpg (Photo Courtesy of Kansas Legal Services) 3 of 3 — KLS-clinic-in-McPherson-helping-a-client.jpg KLS clinic in McPherson helping a client.

Kansas Legal Services, a statewide non-profit corporation, is devoted to helping low income Kansans meet their basic needs through the provision of important legal and mediation services. KLS is legal aid in Kansas, providing equal access to justice for the most vulnerable Kansans. KLS served more than 18,500 persons in all 105 counties last year through two mediation offices and eleven legal services offices across the state.

1 of 3 — KLS-Open-House--Executive-Director-Matthew-Keenan-speaking-2025.jpg KLS Open House 2025, Executive Director Matthew Keenan speaking (Photo Courtesy of Kansas Legal Services) 2 of 3 — KLS outreach clinic assisting clients.jpeg KLS outreach clinic assisting clients. (Photo Courtesy of Kansas Legal Services) 3 of 3 — KLS2.jpg KLS Executive Director Matthew Keenan on KCUR's Up To Date. (Photo Courtesy of Kansas Legal Services)

You can follow Kansas Legal Services on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and X.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.