KPR Community Spotlight: SOS, Inc.

Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're happy to announce its return for 2025! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our March 2025 spotlighted partner is SOS, Inc.

(Photo Courtesy of SOS, Inc.) SOS's secured shelter contains six bedrooms, an adult room, a large kitchen, and family and workout rooms. The shelter can house up to six family units at one time. SOS's Shelter serves on average 60 people per year.

SOS, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides services and support to victims of sexual or domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse or neglect through education and personal advocacy. We empower and advocate individuals in Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris, and Osage County through our Crisis Services, Court Appointed Special Advocate, Child Advocacy Center and Child Visitation & Exchange Center programs. We work toward the elimination of aggression, inhumane treatment, and victimization and envision a community where all people are treated fairly and humanely and live a life without fear of interpersonal violence.

(Photo Courtesy of SOS, Inc.) Along with outreach programs in areas schools, SOS holds many education events and programs throughout the year to raise awareness on issues related to sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. In October 2024, SOS hosted a walk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

You can follow SOS, Inc. on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.