KPR Community Spotlight: SOS, Inc.
Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're happy to announce its return for 2025! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our March 2025 spotlighted partner is SOS, Inc.
SOS, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides services and support to victims of sexual or domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse or neglect through education and personal advocacy. We empower and advocate individuals in Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris, and Osage County through our Crisis Services, Court Appointed Special Advocate, Child Advocacy Center and Child Visitation & Exchange Center programs. We work toward the elimination of aggression, inhumane treatment, and victimization and envision a community where all people are treated fairly and humanely and live a life without fear of interpersonal violence.
