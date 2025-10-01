© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KPR Community Spotlight: Assistance for Immigrants and Refugees

Kansas Public Radio
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:43 AM CDT
Opening the door to their new home.
(Photo Courtesy of AIR)
Opening the door to their new home.

Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're nearing the end of our second year! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our October 2025 spotlighted partner is Assistance for Immigrants and Refugees.

Delivering furniture to a new home.
(Photo Courtesy of AIR)
Delivering furniture to a new home.

Assistance for Immigrants and Refugees is a private sponsor group intending to resettle refugees and other immigrants in the Lawrence, Kan., area. We partner with and empower immigrants and refugees by assisting with finding housing and jobs, obtaining social services and education, and assimilating culturally. Our goal is to help families and individuals to recover from the trauma of being displaced from their homes because of war, famine, persecution, or other events: and to become fully independent, responsible members of our community.

Exploring the new backyard.
(Photo Courtesy of AIR)
Exploring the new backyard.

You can follow Assistance for Immigrants and Refugees on their website.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.
Community Spotlight