KPR Community Spotlight: Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice

Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're nearing the end of our second year! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our November 2025 spotlighted partner is Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice.

Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice is the only local non-profit provider of hospice, palliative home health and home care services in Manhattan. Trusted to care for our community for over 45 years, Good Shepherd continues to carry out our mission of honoring every moment in life through our dedication to compassionate care. Care that is available to all, regardless of ability to pay. We are a community led, community staffed, and community funded organization that strives to continually give back to the community in greater measure than we receive.

