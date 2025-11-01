© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Community Spotlight: Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice

Kansas Public Radio
Published November 1, 2025 at 4:39 AM CDT
(Photo Courtesy of Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice)
Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're nearing the end of our second year! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our November 2025 spotlighted partner is Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice.

(Photo Courtesy of Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice)
Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice is the only local non-profit provider of hospice, palliative home health and home care services in Manhattan. Trusted to care for our community for over 45 years, Good Shepherd continues to carry out our mission of honoring every moment in life through our dedication to compassionate care. Care that is available to all, regardless of ability to pay. We are a community led, community staffed, and community funded organization that strives to continually give back to the community in greater measure than we receive.

(Photo Courtesy of Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice)
You can follow Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice on their website.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.
