KPR Community Spotlight: Flint Hills Breadbasket
Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're happy to announce its return for 2025! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our February 2025 spotlighted partner is Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Flint Hills Breadbasket is a nonprofit focused on increasing food security for all residents of Riley County. Since 1982, the Breadbasket has acted as a collection and distribution site for food donations aiming to reduce food waste by pairing excess food with people in need. Our mission is to provide reliable access to healthy food, build connections with community partners, and empower neighbors to meet their basic needs. Food is donated through local grocery stores, food drives, Harvesters, and other vendors, and purchased by the Breadbasket, all to support the vision of no one in need among us.
You can follow Flint Hills Breadbasket on Facebook and Instagram.
To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.