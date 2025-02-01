KPR Community Spotlight: Flint Hills Breadbasket

Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're happy to announce its return for 2025! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our February 2025 spotlighted partner is Flint Hills Breadbasket.

(Photo Courtesy of Flint Hills Breadbasket) Empowering neighbors to meet basic needs: Volunteers Opal Jones and Jacque Staats sort and stock hygiene room items. Access to items like toilet paper, shampoo, menstrual products, and other basic needs removes barriers to daily life for FHBB guests.

Flint Hills Breadbasket is a nonprofit focused on increasing food security for all residents of Riley County. Since 1982, the Breadbasket has acted as a collection and distribution site for food donations aiming to reduce food waste by pairing excess food with people in need. Our mission is to provide reliable access to healthy food, build connections with community partners, and empower neighbors to meet their basic needs. Food is donated through local grocery stores, food drives, Harvesters, and other vendors, and purchased by the Breadbasket, all to support the vision of no one in need among us.

(Photo Courtesy of Flint Hills Breadbasket) Providing reliable access to healthy food: FHBB volunteer, Lisa Ogle, stocks the air merchandiser in The Market with produce, dairy products, and other fresh items donated from local Manhattan grocery stores. Healthy and culturally relevant foods honor each persons’ inherent dignity and worth.

