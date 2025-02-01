© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Community Spotlight: Flint Hills Breadbasket

Kansas Public Radio
Published February 1, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Building connections with community partners: KSU’s Staley School of Leadership class, led by Assistant Professor and Nonprofit Leadership Program Director Chance Lee, worked together to pack menstrual products for FHBB guests. Partnering with groups, organizations, and businesses allows FHBB to educate new leaders, connect people with volunteer opportunities, and build a support network within the greater community.
(Photo Courtesy of Flint Hills Breadbasket)
Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're happy to announce its return for 2025! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our February 2025 spotlighted partner is Flint Hills Breadbasket.

Empowering neighbors to meet basic needs: Volunteers Opal Jones and Jacque Staats sort and stock hygiene room items. Access to items like toilet paper, shampoo, menstrual products, and other basic needs removes barriers to daily life for FHBB guests.
(Photo Courtesy of Flint Hills Breadbasket)
Flint Hills Breadbasket is a nonprofit focused on increasing food security for all residents of Riley County. Since 1982, the Breadbasket has acted as a collection and distribution site for food donations aiming to reduce food waste by pairing excess food with people in need. Our mission is to provide reliable access to healthy food, build connections with community partners, and empower neighbors to meet their basic needs. Food is donated through local grocery stores, food drives, Harvesters, and other vendors, and purchased by the Breadbasket, all to support the vision of no one in need among us.

Providing reliable access to healthy food: FHBB volunteer, Lisa Ogle, stocks the air merchandiser in The Market with produce, dairy products, and other fresh items donated from local Manhattan grocery stores. Healthy and culturally relevant foods honor each persons’ inherent dignity and worth.
(Photo Courtesy of Flint Hills Breadbasket)
You can follow Flint Hills Breadbasket on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.
