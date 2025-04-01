KPR Community Spotlight: Friends of the Kaw

Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're happy to announce its return for 2025! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our April 2025 spotlighted partner is Friends of the Kaw.

1 of 2 — Photo 1_FriendsoftheKaw_FOK River Check_Credit Lisa Grossman.jpg Kansas Riverkeeper and volunteers kayaking on the Kansas River through the Flint Hills. (Photo by Lisa Grossman) 2 of 2 — Photo 4_FriendsoftheKaw_KawSunset.women_s camp_Credit Lisa Grossman.jpg Sun setting on the Kansas River near St. George. (Photo by Lisa Grossman)

Friends of the Kaw is a nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to the 173-mile-long Kansas River. Our mission is to protect, advocate for, and help people discover the Kansas River by engaging individuals, communities, and organizations through educational paddle trips, river cleanups, water quality education, and advocacy to protect the Kansas River watershed, the largest prairie-based river system in the world.

You can follow Friends of the Kaw on Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.