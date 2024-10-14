KPR's Community Spotlight: 2025 Applications

Last year we launched a new program to help spread the word about local community organizations, and we're happy to announce its return for 2025! KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Spotlight recipients will also have a small feature on-air, in our monthly enewsletter and on the KPR website at kansaspublicradio.org.

KPR’s Community program values organizations that share our commitment to the arts, education, health, well-being, sustainability and diversity of the areas we serve. By focusing on organizations that benefit our local communities, we hope to grow awareness of valuable services and programs in Northeast, East-Central and Southeast Kansas.



HERE’S HOW IT WORKS

Once per year - in 2024, the applications will be open in November - local organizations that serve the KPR listening area may apply to participate in the program.

One non-profit organization per month will be chosen to receive 100 free announcements in KPR’s “Run of Schedule” programming, or the equivalent of $2,000 of free advertising on Kansas Public Radio. These messages may be used as a general awareness campaign and not to promote a specific event.

KPR must follow a number of FCC guidelines for on-air messaging, so we will prepare three script options for the organization to choose from, and the organization may then opt to run any one or all three scripts, which will then be recorded for air during newsmagazines by KPR’s program director, or read live on-air by KPR’s local programming hosts.



WHO CAN APPLY

Applicants must be a local non-profit organization serving a community in our listening area.

Organizations who are chosen to be KPR Community Spotlight partners are not eligible for additional sponsorship in the calendar year in which they are chosen.

Partisan organizations or organizations that advance a particular religious belief or political cause are not eligible, as well as any organization that permits the exclusion of a group on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex, national origin, age, ancestry, disability, status as a veteran, sexual orientation, marital status, parental status and gender identity.

Our program is based on the calendar year, so KPR will choose a total of 12 organizations for 2025.

Decisions regarding the selection of KPR’s Community Spotlight partners will be made by a committee of KPR Advisory Board members and staff. All organizations applying for the KPR Community Spotlight will be notified about the status of their request by the second week of December 2024.

Kansas Public Radio personnel, immediate family, or advisory board organizations are not eligible to apply.



HOW TO APPLY FOR KPR’S COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

Applications are submitted through a form (CLICK HERE for FORM) that is only available November 1-30, 2024.

The deadline for submitting applications is November 30.

Applications accepted in November are considered for all months in 2025.

Please provide any additional information that would help inform KPR about the organization’s work by emailing KPR’s Director of Development, Joanna Fewins, upon completion of your application.



Questions?

For more information, contact us via email or call 785.864.2468.



Thank You to Our 2024 Community Spotlight Partners!

January 2024: Foster Village Lawrence

February 2024: Manhattan Area Resettlement Team (MART)

March 2024: The Willow Domestic Violence Center

April 2024: The Ballard Center

May 2024: CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness

June 2024: Habitat for Humanity of the Northern Flint Hills

July 2024: After the Harvest KC

August 2024: Lawrence Community Orchestra

September 2024: Community Village Lawrence

October 2024: Cherry Street Youth Center

November 2024: Americana Music Academy

December 2024: YWCA Northeast Kansas