KPR Community Spotlight: Habitat for Humanity of the Northern Flint Hills

This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our June spotlighted partner is Habitat for Humanity of the Northern Flint Hills.

Photo Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of the Northern Flint Hills

Habitat for Humanity of the Northern Flint Hills builds homes, community and hope across the Flint Hills Region. They are an independent affiliate of Habitat for Humanity, International operating in new construction, home preservation, and mortgage services. They are an Aging-in-Place and Veterans Build Affiliate, advocating for the unique needs of our Veteran and older neighbors.

Photo Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of the Northern Flint Hills

You can follow Habitat for Humanity of the Northern Flint Hills on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.