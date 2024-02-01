KPR Community Spotlight: Manhattan Area Resettlement Team (MART)

This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our second spotlighted partner of the year is the Manhattan Area Resettlement Team (MART).

The Mission of the Manhattan Area Resettlement Team (MART) is to equitably coordinate a comprehensive set of services required to successfully resettle refugees in the community through the efforts of a staffed and volunteer team. Services include safe housing, basic furnishings and clothing, and access to health care, social services, education and employment resources.

1 of 3 — Our Impact.jpg Photos Courtesy of MART 2 of 3 — KLC Cover.jpg Photos Courtesy of MART 3 of 3 — Osage House MART.jpg Photos Courtesy of MART

MART was established in 2021 by Army veterans Aaron Estabrook and Fatima Jaghoori. Initially, MART was created to provide a ray of hope to Afghan refugees seeking refuge in Manhattan. However, as the Spring of 2023 approached, MART's mission expanded beyond Afghanistan, and it now caters to a broader global need.

You can follow Manhattan Area Resettlement Team on Facebook.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.