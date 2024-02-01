© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Community Spotlight: Manhattan Area Resettlement Team (MART)

Kansas Public Radio
Published February 1, 2024 at 1:18 PM CST
Photo Courtesy of MART

This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our second spotlighted partner of the year is the Manhattan Area Resettlement Team (MART).

The Mission of the Manhattan Area Resettlement Team (MART) is to equitably coordinate a comprehensive set of services required to successfully resettle refugees in the community through the efforts of a staffed and volunteer team. Services include safe housing, basic furnishings and clothing, and access to health care, social services, education and employment resources.

MART was established in 2021 by Army veterans Aaron Estabrook and Fatima Jaghoori. Initially, MART was created to provide a ray of hope to Afghan refugees seeking refuge in Manhattan. However, as the Spring of 2023 approached, MART's mission expanded beyond Afghanistan, and it now caters to a broader global need.

