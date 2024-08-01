KPR Community Spotlight: Lawrence Community Orchestra

This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our August spotlighted partner is Lawrence Community Orchestra.

The Lawrence Community Orchestra provides a dynamic musical experience where people of all backgrounds celebrate and share music together. Through programming exciting and innovative orchestral works, and collaborating with local non-profit organizations and ensembles, the Lawrence Community Orchestra strives to shift the traditional paradigm of the classical music experience. Our platform offers the opportunity to help bring focus to culturally relevant subjects, introduce other elements of art in parallel programming, and add connecting activities to bring classical music and the community together.

