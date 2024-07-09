© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Community Spotlight: After the Harvest KC

Kansas Public Radio
Published July 9, 2024 at 1:09 PM CDT
Photo Courtesy of After the Harvest KC (Facebook)
Photo Courtesy of After the Harvest KC (Facebook)

This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our July spotlighted partner is After the Harvest KC.

Photo Courtesy of After the Harvest KC (Facebook)
Photo Courtesy of After the Harvest KC (Facebook)

After the Harvest rescues nutritious fruits and vegetables from going to waste and donates them to agencies that serve hungry people, primarily in Greater Kansas City. Their volunteers glean after the harvest, picking what’s left in farmers’ fields and picking up already harvested leftover produce. The majority of the funds they raise helps secure semi-truckloads of donated produce that might otherwise end up in landfills.

You can follow After the Harvest KC on Facebook, Instagram and X.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.
