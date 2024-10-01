KPR Community Spotlight: Cherry Street Youth Center

This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our October spotlighted partner is Cherry Street Youth Center.

1 of 2 — cooking at WH.jpg Cooking is a favorite activity and middle schoolers love to eat! The kids are learning how to make bierocks. (Photo Courtesy of Cherry Street Youth Center) 2 of 2 — Stone soup gathering.jpg Cherry Street's East kids invited volunteers to share stone soup. The concept is based off a children's book. There is a poor, weary traveler with nothing to eat. He starts boiling a rock and makes sound like it will taste amazing if only the villagers had something to add. Each villager brought one item to contribute to the soup, and there is PLENTY for everyone. Our children each bring one item (a potato, a carrot, etc.) and help prepare the meal. (Photo Courtesy of Cherry Street Youth Center)

Cherry Street Youth Center, Inc., is a Christian based ministry formed to help develop children emotionally, spiritually, physically, and academically in our community. We believe all children should feel loveable, worthwhile, capable, and responsible.

1 of 2 — gaga pit before paint.jpg Kids in the program enjoying their hard work, playing in the gaga pit, after helping to contruct it. Gaga is a variant of dodgeball that is played in a gaga "pit." The game combines dodging, striking, running, and jumping, with the objective of being the last person standing. (Photo Courtesy of Cherry Street Youth Center) 2 of 2 — gaga pit construction.jpg Wayne is one of our most dedicated volunteers. He helped the kids construct our very own gaga pit. (Photo Courtesy of Cherry Street Youth Center)

