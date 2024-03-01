KPR Community Spotlight: The Willow Domestic Violence Center

This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our third spotlighted partner of the year is The Willow Domestic Violence Center.

The Willow Domestic Violence Center builds safer communities through shelter, services, and support for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking in Douglas, Jefferson, and Franklin counties. Founded in 1976, the organization has grown to include many services, including emergency shelter, transitional housing, community-based advocacy, court advocacy, and outreach and prevention. The Willow is dedicated to helping survivors of all genders rebuild and restart their lives. Our purpose is to help survivors break cycles of violence as well as educate the community to stop violence before it starts.

