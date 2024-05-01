KPR Community Spotlight: CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness
This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our May spotlighted partner is CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness.
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community mental health center that provides dynamic, culturally sensitive, high quality behavioral health care to the residents of Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, and Wabaunsee counties. We strive to deliver services in the most effective, caring, and efficient manner possible through well-trained and client-oriented professionals. Our team includes more than 100 clinical staff delivering basic and intensive services for all ages including specialized psychiatrists, clinical social workers, psychologists, professional counselors, case managers, attendant care workers, wrap-around facilitators, and peer support staff.
You can follow CrossWinds on Facebook.
To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.