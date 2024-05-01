KPR Community Spotlight: CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness

This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our May spotlighted partner is CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness.

Photo Courtesy of CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness El Centro Hispano de CrossWinds Grand Opening: Knowing that about 1 in 5 people will struggle with their mental health at some point in any given year, the ability to provide treatment to all members of the community is crucial. CrossWinds recently opened El Centro Hispano de CrossWinds to better meet the needs of Spanish-speaking individuals within its coverage area.

CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community mental health center that provides dynamic, culturally sensitive, high quality behavioral health care to the residents of Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, and Wabaunsee counties. We strive to deliver services in the most effective, caring, and efficient manner possible through well-trained and client-oriented professionals. Our team includes more than 100 clinical staff delivering basic and intensive services for all ages including specialized psychiatrists, clinical social workers, psychologists, professional counselors, case managers, attendant care workers, wrap-around facilitators, and peer support staff.

Photo Courtesy of CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness Children’s Summer Programming: CrossWinds hosts children’s group programming each summer to ensure constant support in the lives of youth clients. These programs promote learning through a social-emotional curriculum, helping participants form positive relationships with others and teaching skills to better cope with negative emotions and behaviors.

You can follow CrossWinds on Facebook.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.