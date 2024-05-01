© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KPR Community Spotlight: CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness

Kansas Public Radio
Published May 1, 2024 at 9:38 AM CDT
Photo Courtesy of CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness
Photo Courtesy of CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness
Youth Mental Health First Aid Training: As part of regular educational opportunities, CrossWinds staff attend Mental Health First Aid courses. MHFA promotes a greater understanding of mental health and related conditions by training participants to effectively recognize the signs and symptoms of others.

This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our May spotlighted partner is CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness.

El Centro Hispano de CrossWinds Grand Opening: Knowing that about 1 in 5 people will struggle with their mental health at some point in any given year, the ability to provide treatment to all members of the community is crucial. CrossWinds recently opened El Centro Hispano de CrossWinds to better meet the needs of Spanish-speaking individuals within its coverage area.
Photo Courtesy of CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness
El Centro Hispano de CrossWinds Grand Opening: Knowing that about 1 in 5 people will struggle with their mental health at some point in any given year, the ability to provide treatment to all members of the community is crucial. CrossWinds recently opened El Centro Hispano de CrossWinds to better meet the needs of Spanish-speaking individuals within its coverage area.

CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community mental health center that provides dynamic, culturally sensitive, high quality behavioral health care to the residents of Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, and Wabaunsee counties. We strive to deliver services in the most effective, caring, and efficient manner possible through well-trained and client-oriented professionals. Our team includes more than 100 clinical staff delivering basic and intensive services for all ages including specialized psychiatrists, clinical social workers, psychologists, professional counselors, case managers, attendant care workers, wrap-around facilitators, and peer support staff.

Children’s Summer Programming: CrossWinds hosts children’s group programming each summer to ensure constant support in the lives of youth clients. These programs promote learning through a social-emotional curriculum, helping participants form positive relationships with others and teaching skills to better cope with negative emotions and behaviors.
Photo Courtesy of CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness
Children’s Summer Programming: CrossWinds hosts children’s group programming each summer to ensure constant support in the lives of youth clients. These programs promote learning through a social-emotional curriculum, helping participants form positive relationships with others and teaching skills to better cope with negative emotions and behaviors.

You can follow CrossWinds on Facebook.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.
Community Spotlight