KPR Community Spotlight: The Ballard Center

This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our April spotlighted partner is the Ballard Center.

While the Ballard Center has been operating in Lawrence for the past 60 years, not everyone is familiar with the organization. So, KPR's J. Schafer Spoke with the outfit's executive director, Kyle Roggenkamp.

The Ballard Center is a 501(c) nonprofit that partners with individuals and families to achieve stability through early childhood education and needs-based services by cultivating a strong network of organizations, businesses, and individuals dedicated to serving our community. At Ballard, we envision a community where every individual, child, and family have access to resources and support to reach their goals of stability, safety, health, and well-being.

