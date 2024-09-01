KPR Community Spotlight: Community Village Lawrence
This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our September spotlighted partner is Community Village Lawrence.
Community Village Lawrence is a local, volunteer-based, nonprofit dedicated to supporting affordable in-home aging for adults. Their network of members and volunteers help neighbors live independently as long as possible.
You can follow Community Village Lawrence on Facebook.
To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.