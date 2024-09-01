KPR Community Spotlight: Community Village Lawrence

This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our September spotlighted partner is Community Village Lawrence.

Photo Courtesy of Community Village Lawrence Volunteer Christy Kennedy, right, and Community Village Lawrence member Helen Crockett take a photo while Kennedy was helping Crockett get to an appointment.

Community Village Lawrence is a local, volunteer-based, nonprofit dedicated to supporting affordable in-home aging for adults. Their network of members and volunteers help neighbors live independently as long as possible.

Photo Courtesy of Community Village Lawrence Betty Partridge being picked up for a service request.

You can follow Community Village Lawrence on Facebook.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.