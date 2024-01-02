KPR Community Spotlight: Foster Village Lawrence
This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our first spotlighted partner of the year is Foster Village Lawrence.
Foster Village Lawrence bridges the gap between foster families/caregivers and those who want to help by meeting practical needs and providing holistic support beyond the system. We equip, connect, and advocate for families by building a “community beyond the system.” We present information about the challenges our neighbors face, and the need for a supportive community. We work to build awareness, encourage compassion, and present needs, putting faces to those involved in foster care, and understanding that a community working together can make a difference. Foster Village Lawrence is an independent 501(c)(3) organization serving those in Douglas and adjacent counties.
Foster Village Lawrence
