KPR Community Spotlight: Foster Village Lawrence

This year - 2024 - we’re launching a brand-new program to help spread the word about local community organizations. KPR’s Community Spotlight gives these organizations an opportunity to spread awareness using KPR’s airwaves each month. Our first spotlighted partner of the year is Foster Village Lawrence.

Images Provided by Foster Village Lawrence One of the three pillars of Foster Village's mission is to advocate for those whose lives intersect with the child welfare system. A large part of our advocacy is through education. Here, Lori Lee and Jenny Lichte attended a subcommittee meeting at the state capitol to tell them how Foster Village can support those in foster care.



Foster Village Lawrence bridges the gap between foster families/caregivers and those who want to help by meeting practical needs and providing holistic support beyond the system. We equip, connect, and advocate for families by building a “community beyond the system.” We present information about the challenges our neighbors face, and the need for a supportive community. We work to build awareness, encourage compassion, and present needs, putting faces to those involved in foster care, and understanding that a community working together can make a difference. Foster Village Lawrence is an independent 501(c)(3) organization serving those in Douglas and adjacent counties.

Images Provided by Foster Village Lawrence One of the three pillars of Foster Village's mission is to connect community members with those within the child welfare system. One way they do this is through providing free semi-monthly Caregivers' Nights Out where community organizations provide three hours of safe, trauma-informed care for children of caregiving families.

You can follow Foster Village Lawrence on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about KPR's Community Spotlight program, visit our webpage.