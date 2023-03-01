-
Hans Zimmer is one of the most innovative composers working in films today. On this week's Film Music Friday we'll hear a sample of his work on films like Driving Miss Daisy, The Da Vinci Code, Pirates of the Caribbean and Batman Begins.
Among members of the Newman family, the family business is movie music. Tonight on KPR's Film Music Friday we'll hear the work of two generations of talented composer-conductors, including brothers Alfred (seen above), Lionel and Emil, followed by Thomas, David, Randy and Maria Newman, all of whom have contributed music to films in various forms. We'll hear excerpts from Beau Geste, Island in the Sky, The Young Lions, The Shawshank Redemption, Skyfall and The Natural.
In anticipation of Valentine's Day, this week's Film Music Friday features romantic tunes from movies, including Now Voyager, Casablanca, Love Actually, The Thief of Bagdad, Much Ado About Nothing and more.
Nearly every film composer has had a score rejected at some point in their career. Sometimes the unused music is recycled into another project, released years later, or in some cases left as a musical "what if?". This week on Film Music Friday it's heartbreak and disappointment again as we hear some rejected film scores, from movies like Frenzy, Gangs of New York, The Desperate Hours and Troy.
Moviemakers have toyed with the idea of the End of the World since the silent days. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear music from a few of those films, including When World Collide, Invasion USA, The Day After Tomorrow, The Core and more.