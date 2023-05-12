© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
filmmusicfriday.jpg
Film Music Fridays

Film Music Friday - May 12, 2023 (Music of French Cinema)

Published May 12, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
Jules et Jim

France has a legitimate claim to being the birthplace of cinema, and over the years the French film industry has become one of the most successful in the world. On this week's Film Music Friday we're hearing music from some classic French films, including Jules and Jim, Beauty and the Beast, The Sleeping Car Murder, And God Created Woman and more.

Film Music Fridays