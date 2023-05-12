91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - May 12, 2023 (Music of French Cinema)
Published May 12, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
France has a legitimate claim to being the birthplace of cinema, and over the years the French film industry has become one of the most successful in the world. On this week's Film Music Friday we're hearing music from some classic French films, including Jules and Jim, Beauty and the Beast, The Sleeping Car Murder, And God Created Woman and more.