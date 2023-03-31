91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - March 31, 2023 (The New Westerns)
Published March 31, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
After World War Two, the Hollywood western underwent a change from the traditional shoot 'em ups to more adult - and often violent - themes. On this week's Film Music Friday we'll hear the music of the "New Westerns", including Dances with Wolves, Rio Conchos, The Shootist, Tombstone and the spahgetti westerns, too.