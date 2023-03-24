91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - March 24, 2023 (Great British Films)
Published March 24, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
This week's Film Music Friday delves into the music of classic British films. We'll hear excerpts from Henry V, Things to Come, The Quatermass Experiment, Whiskey Galore, Bridge on the River Kwai and more.