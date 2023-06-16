© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Fridays

Film Music Friday - June 16, 2023 (Golden Age of Science Fiction Films)

Published June 16, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
Things to Come

This week's Film Music Friday samples the soundtracks from classic science fiction films, including Metropolis (the film score only accompanied the film one time), Things to Come, Destination Moon, The Thing, The Quatermass Experiment and more.

