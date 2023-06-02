Film Music Friday - June 2, 2023 (Carter Burwell)

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
This week on KPR's Film Music Friday, we're featuring the work of composer Carter Burwell, who's worked on films with the Coen Brothers and others. We'll hear music from Blood Simple...Raising Arizona...Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and lots more.