91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - May 19, 2023 (The Music of Republic Pictures)
Published May 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
Republic Pictures wasn't the largest studio and didn't win many awards, but they did produce the best westerns and cliffhanger serials, plus an occasional prestige film. This week on Film Music Friday we're hearing the music of Republic Pictures, with music from The Fighting Devil Dogs, The Three Mesquiteers, The Quiet Man and more.