© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
filmmusicfriday.jpg
Film Music Fridays

Film Music Friday - May 19, 2023 (The Music of Republic Pictures)

Published May 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
Spy Smasher / Republic PIctures

Republic Pictures wasn't the largest studio and didn't win many awards, but they did produce the best westerns and cliffhanger serials, plus an occasional prestige film. This week on Film Music Friday we're hearing the music of Republic Pictures, with music from The Fighting Devil Dogs, The Three Mesquiteers, The Quiet Man and more.

Film Music Fridays