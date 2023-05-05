91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - May 5, 2023 (Albert Glasser: Giant Monsters, Cowboys and Killers)
Published May 5, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
Composer Albert Glasser never won an Oscar but in his Hollywood career he wrote scores for over 200 movies, most of them B-movies and many of them about giant monsters run amok. This week's Film Music Friday looks at the work of Albert Glasser, in such films as The Cyclops, Invasion U.S.A., Beginning of the End, The Boy and the Pirates and more.