Film Music Friday - June 9, 2023 (Director-Composer Collaborations)
Published June 9, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll explore some notable collaborations between directors and composers. There's music from Psycho, Lawrence of Arabia, Schindler's List, The Incredibles, Apollo 13 and more.