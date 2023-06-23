91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - June 23, 2023 (Three Composers)
Published June 23, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
This week on Film Music Friday, we're hearing the work of three young film composers - Justin Hurwitz, Pinar Toprak and Ramin Djawadi. There's music from La La Land, Whiplash, Captain Marvel, Game of Thrones, Eternals and more.