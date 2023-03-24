Classical Performance

-
Clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio January 19, 2023Jose Franch-Ballester came to play clarinet for us Thursday morning, Jan19th. He played a hauntingly beautiful Argentine clarinet solo about ayoung woman who had drowned in the sea. This Saturday he'll join othermembers of the bespoke group Festive Hungarica onstage at the FollyTheater in downtown Kansas City for some rustic classical Hungarianmusic by Bartok, Dohnanyi, Popper and Kodaly.
The annual Holiday Vespers at the University of Kansas features the KU choirs and orchestra in concert at the Lied Center.
Singers from William Jewell College perform excerpts from A House Without a Christmas Tree in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 29, 2022Singers from William Jewell College, under the direction of Daniel Belcher, are starring in a Kansas City Chamber Orchestra co-production of The House…
Rachel Lee Priday, violin and featured soloist with the Topeka Symphony, plays in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 11, 2022Violinist Rachel Lee Priday will solo in the Samuel Barber Violin Concerto with the Topeka Symphony, directed by Kyle Wiley Pickett. Rachel played with…
The Lawrence Children's Choir visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio on the afternoon of November 9, 2022. After school!