Classical Performance

Jose Franch-Ballester came to play clarinet for us Thursday morning, Jan19th. He played a hauntingly beautiful Argentine clarinet solo about ayoung woman who had drowned in the sea. This Saturday he'll join othermembers of the bespoke group Festive Hungarica onstage at the FollyTheater in downtown Kansas City for some rustic classical Hungarianmusic by Bartok, Dohnanyi, Popper and Kodaly.

Listen • 18:44