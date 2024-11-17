Students from the Park University International Center for Music Students broadcast from the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 7, 2024

Park ICM is modeled after the Classic European Master/Apprentice system. A system that pairs great masters with a handful of exceptionally talented protégés.

Other outstanding programs have great master instructors, as well, but no other American program lets those masters devote the time to their students that they do at Park ICM . . . a minimum of two private lessons a week with more offered during key times.

Park ICM is dedicated to removing the distractions and pressures that can interfere with success. The International Center for Music at Park University trains and educates the next generation of accomplished musicians for careers in music at the highest level, in a focused and creative atmosphere with an international faculty of renowned excellence.

