Pianist Ali Mammadoff visited the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 6th, 2024.

Ali Mammadoff is a Kansas City based pianist studying at the Park University International Center for Music students. Originally born in Baku, Azerbaijan, he came to US in 2015 to develop his artistic and professional skills under the mentorship of Professor Phillip Kawin at Manhattan School of Music. Mr. Mammadoff gave numerous recitals in USA, Germany and Azerbaijan. Besides performing solo recitals, Mr. Mammadoff teaches and composes. In 2013 he composed and arranged two pieces for orchestra "Jazz fantasy" and "Prelude" and performed them at Baku State Philarmonic Hall. Mr. Mammadoff is a laurate of international piano competitions. He is a presidential scholarship holder and his name is included in Golden Book of Young Talents of Azerbaijan. Joining the Oratorio Society of New York in 2016, Mr. Mammadoff also sang Bach's mass in b minor in Stern Auditorium, Carnegie Hall.