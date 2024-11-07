Pianist Xiangyu Zhao, Head of the Piano Department and Master Teacher at The Music Academy of Kansas City, visits the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio, November 5, 2024.

Dr. Zhao previews selections he will perform at his concert held at Tuyli Shire Hall, 9341 W. 87th St., Overland Park, KS 66212, beginning at 7 pm.

https://www.tuylishirehall.com/

Dr. Xiangyu Zhao is a pianist, composer, and scholar, born in China and beginning his musical journey at the age of four. He pursued his education in the United States, attaining remarkable success and recognition. Dr. Zhao completed his Doctor of Musical Arts in Piano Performance at the UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance under the esteemed guidance of Dr. Robert Weirich. Previously, he earned his Bachelor of Music from the University of Northern Colorado in 2013, studying with Dr. Lei Weng.

Throughout his career, Dr. Zhao has earned numerous accolades and awards. He excelled in prestigious competitions such as the Steinway Piano Concerto Competition, achieving 3rd Place in 2008 and advancing to 2nd Place in 2009.

Dr. Zhao’s commitment to musical excellence extends beyond performance. He has actively engaged in composition, studying under Dr. Chen Yi at UMKC Conservatory since 2013. His compositions, ranging from solo piano pieces to complex chamber works, have been well-received and showcased in various concerts, including the Composers’ Guild and Musica Nova.

https://musicacademykc.com/our-instructors/