Ahead of Live Day 2024, we invite you to relive last year's capstone performance with Destiny Ann Mermagen and her special guests, percussionist John Currey and pianist Karen Savage. Featuring the haunting sounds of Halloween at the Lied Center Pavilion, Oct. 25, 2023.

Enjoy more of the special evening in the videos below.

Additional content from the KPR Live Studio is available on our YouTube Channel.