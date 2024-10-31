© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Pianist Carmen Ching presents excerpts from her upcoming concert featuring KU faculty members Boris Vayner and Courtney Fletcher in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio.

Published October 31, 2024 at 7:31 PM CDT
Carmen is presenting a concert of music from woman composers Sunday November 3, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1245 New Hampshire St. Lawrence, KS at 2:00 pm. Featured here is music from Rebecca Clark, Pauline Viardot and Clara Schumann. Carmen teaches at The Music Clubhouse. At the Music Clubhouse, we welcome all students, from the young beginner in Piano Detectives Club to the artist musician student who aspires to train for a career in music. And we have the expertise to create unique learning experiences for every student in between.
https://musicclubhouse.com/

