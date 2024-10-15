Barbershop Quartet The Lost Boys perform and visit with KPR's Cordelia Brown and Todd Johnson, vice president of The Barbershop Harmony Society Central States District, in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio.
The Lost Boys are a unique and exciting a cappella vocal group made up of singers from all across the United States.