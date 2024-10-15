© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

Barbershop Quartet The Lost Boys perform and visit with KPR's Cordelia Brown and Todd Johnson, vice president of The Barbershop Harmony Society Central States District, in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio.

Published October 15, 2024 at 1:28 PM CDT
The Lost Boys are a unique and exciting a cappella vocal group made up of singers from all across the United States.

