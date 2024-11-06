Pianist Chaeyoung Park anticipates her solo spot with the Topeka Symphony in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio November 1, 2024.

Long time Kansas Public Radio favorite Chaeyoung Park has performed in the Live Performance Studio TWELVE times since 2011 when she was very young. Here, she visits with Cordelia Brown and Topeka Symphony Conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett about playing Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A min with the symphony on Novenber 2, 2024.

Introduced to the piano in her kindergarten music class, Park immediately showed a love for music, which was deepened by her grandmother’s gift of a Yamaha upright piano. Once she won her first local competition at age eight, Park’s musical studies became serious. She immigrated to the U.S. at age ten to study with Jack Winerock, to whom she credits much of her musical upbringing, having studied with him for eight years.

She played music by Bach, Rachmaninoff, Messiaen and Ligeti.