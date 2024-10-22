MAPAA, (Mid-America Performing Arts Alliance) showcases 3 young musicians in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio October 18, 2024

Three performers, Ishaan Rao, violin, Matthew Liu, piano and Josh Kovac, cello, played exerpts by Bach, Chopin and Schumann that were featured in this past weekend concerts at the St. Lawrence Catholic Center and Pineridge Presbyterian Church in North Kansas City. Also appearing at the concerts were the Inspiring Strings students from Woolawn and New York schools in Lawrence. Funding for music programs in Lawrence grade schools has been removed and the members of MAPAA are trying to take up the slack by teaching music themselves. Please support them.

