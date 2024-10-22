© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live Studio: Classical

MAPAA, (Mid-America Performing Arts Alliance) showcases 3 young musicians in the Kansas Public Radio Live Performance Studio October 18, 2024

Published October 22, 2024 at 3:40 PM CDT
1 of 5  — PXL_20211225_005444529.00_08_17_03.Still003.jpg
chubias
2 of 5  — PXL_20211225_005444529.00_13_48_07.Still004.jpg
chubias
3 of 5  — PXL_20211225_005444529.00_15_47_19.Still005.jpg
chubias
4 of 5  — PXL_20211225_005444529.00_34_38_11.Still001.jpg
chubias
5 of 5  — PXL_20211225_005444529.00_36_10_12.Still006.jpg
chubias

Three performers, Ishaan Rao, violin, Matthew Liu, piano and Josh Kovac, cello, played exerpts by Bach, Chopin and Schumann that were featured in this past weekend concerts at the St. Lawrence Catholic Center and Pineridge Presbyterian Church in North Kansas City. Also appearing at the concerts were the Inspiring Strings students from Woolawn and New York schools in Lawrence. Funding for music programs in Lawrence grade schools has been removed and the members of MAPAA are trying to take up the slack by teaching music themselves. Please support them.
https://www.mapaa.org/

Live Studio: Classical