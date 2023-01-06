© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Fridays
Hosted by Darrell Brogdon

What do Die Hard, Dead Poets Society and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective all have in common? They all feature music from Beethoven's popular Symphony No. 9! It's questions like that you may get answered on KPR's Film Music Friday at 7:06 p.m.

Film Music Friday celebrates the use of classical music in movies, as well as classic symphonic scores created especially for motion pictures. Whether is J.S. Bach's Toccata and Fugue from Monty Python and the Meaning of Life or Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture from Caddyshack or Bellini's "Casta Diva" from The Bridges of Madison County, classical music and opera has provided the background for movies since the age of silent film. With the advent of sound, pioneering composers like Max Steiner and Erich Korngold created memorable scores for films like King Kong and The Adventures of Robin Hood.

Every Friday host Darrell Brogdon will bring you magnificent movie music on Film Music Friday.

