Film Music Fridays

What do Die Hard, Dead Poets Society and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective all have in common? They all feature music from Beethoven's popular Symphony No. 9! It's questions like that you may get answered on KPR's Film Music Friday at 7:06 p.m.
Film Music Friday celebrates the use of classical music in movies, as well as classic symphonic scores created especially for motion pictures. Whether is J.S. Bach's Toccata and Fugue from Monty Python and the Meaning of Life or Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture from Caddyshack or Bellini's "Casta Diva" from The Bridges of Madison County, classical music and opera has provided the background for movies since the age of silent film. With the advent of sound, pioneering composers like Max Steiner and Erich Korngold created memorable scores for films like King Kong and The Adventures of Robin Hood.
Every Friday host Darrell Brogdon will bring you magnificent movie music on Film Music Friday.
John Wayne it arguably the most popular film star of the 20th century, and on this week's Film Music Friday we'll hear some of the memorable themes composed for his films. Among others, you'll hear music from Red River, Rio Bravo, The High and the Mighty, The Alamo, True Grit and more.
Composer John Barry’s career spanned 50 years, including nearly 100 films – eleven of those were James Bond movies - and winning five Oscars along the way. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll hear some choice Barry scores, including music from several 007 films, The Lion in Winter, Somewhere in Time, Zulu, Born Free, Body Heat and more.
For this round of Film Music Friday, we're hearing music from movies set at Christmastime, including It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, The Bishop's Wife, A Christmas Story, The Polar Express and more.
This week's Film Music Friday is about the "biopic", movies about real people. We'll hear music from A Beautiful Mind, The King's Speech, Erin Brockovich, October Sky, Catch Me If You Can and more.
Along with Max Steiner and Dimitri Tiomkin, composer/conductor Alfred Newman is one of the fathers of modern film scoring. On this week's Film Music…
This week on Film Music Friday we'll hear music from some of the biggest box office hits in history, including Black Panther, Skyfall, Harry Potter,…
Film Music Friday heads into outer space this week, as we hear music from some classic films about space exploration. Among the films to be featured are…
Just because a movie stinks doesn't automatically mean the music is bad. This week on Film Music Friday we're hearing the music of some notable box office…
In movies, the McGuffin is an object, device, person or place that serves merely as a trigger for the plot. On this week's Film Music Friday we'll hear…
On this week's Film Music Friday we dive into the distinctive "sound" of films from Warner Brothers Studio. The Warners produced the first film with a…